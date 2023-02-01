Rotting wheat in godowns:Will take strict action against officials, says Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has said that strict action will be taken against the officials responsible for the rotting of thousands of quintals of wheat in government godowns.

“We are examining, and required steps are being taken to find out people responsible for rotting of wheat in government godowns. None will be spared,” Chautala said when asked about the action taken by the government after the reports emerged that 3200 MT of procured wheat was found rotten in the godowns of Haryana Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department in Pundri of Kaithal in October last year.

“Action will be taken as per the findings of the investigation committee,” he added. Earlier, Chautala also attended a programme in Kaithal and announced a grant of ₹51 lakh from his discretionary quota for setting up a digital library and coaching centre at Jat Educational Institutions in Kaithal. He also inaugurated a railway over bridge (RoB) at Teek village of the district.

Sarpanches detained

Hundreds of sarpanches from the Kaithal district were detained by the police when they were protesting the visit of the deputy chief minister. The sarpanches were protesting the e-tendering system introduced by the government for the developmental works in the villages above ₹2 lakh. Heavy police deployment was made near the venue, and when the sloganeering sarpanches tried to cross the barricading they were detained by the police. The protesters alleged that the government wants to curtail the financial power of the sarpanches.