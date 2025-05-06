Rounding up of local vendors, tea seller, poniwalas disturbing: Mehbooba

Former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that rounding up of local shawl vendors, poniwalas, tea sellers and others, who are simply trying to earn a livelihood, for questioning is deeply disturbing. Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti during her visit to Pahalgam following the terror attack on April 22 that claimed the lives of 26 tourists, in Anantnag on Monday. (ANI)

Mehbooba was in Pahalgam on Monday. During her visit, Mehbooba met with the locals who risked their lives to protect and save tourists during the tragic incident. The PDP president also interacted with tourists currently vacationing in Pahalgam, reassuring them of the region’s resilience and hospitality.

Mehbooba said the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam had left the entire region in mourning. “The people of Kashmir unanimously came out against this gruesome attack and unequivocally condemned it. However, the manner in which our local civilians across Kashmir and especially from Pahalgam - shawl vendors, poniwalas, tea sellers and others simply trying to earn a livelihood are being rounded up for questioning or detained is deeply disturbing,” she said adding that the people are being rounded up by security agencies and kept in custody for hours and sometimes the entire day without food and then asked to return again for further questioning, without any indication of wrongdoing.

Mehbooba said this kind of blanket criminalisation of locals not only alienates our people but also sows seeds of resentment and mistrust...“Even more disturbing are reports that some civilians who voluntarily presented themselves for questioning to assist the investigation were labelled as OGWs and returned to their families in body bags. These were poor men with no political or militant affiliations, simply trying to cooperate in good faith. While a full and transparent probe must be initiated in these matters without delay, the government should extend immediate financial assistance to their devastated families, who are struggling to survive in extreme poverty.”

Keeping in view the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, Mehbooba urged Union home minister Amit Shah to provide financial support to the poniwalas, who play a crucial role in facilitating the pilgrimage and called for waiving off the interest on loans taken by hoteliers, taxi operators, and other tourism - dependent workers for the current financial year. “Their livelihoods have already suffered due to instability and the current crackdown and must not be made to pay the price. These sectors form the backbone of Pahalgam’s economy and have been reeling under immense stress due to repeated disruptions.”

She asked the government to act with fairness and compassion, not fear and suspicion, given how Kashmiris have come out unanimously against the Pahalgam terror attack. “Collective punishment of innocent civilians is not how a democratic society responds to tragedy. Accountability and security are important, but we must also uphold the dignity of innocent civilians,” she said.