Row after cops turn actors for AAP leader’s ‘pre-wedding’ shoot in Batala

A video featuring AAP leader and Batala Market Committee chairman Manik Mehta, along with police personnel, has triggered a controversy.

The clip, said to be from Mehta’s pre-wedding shoot, has gone viral on social media, showing uniformed police personnel appearing in the video.

HT couldn’t independently verify the veracity of the video, which purportedly shows Mehta — said to be close to Batala MLA and AAP’s state working president Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi — signalling police personnel to stop issuing a challan to a woman.

In the video, cops stop a woman riding on a scooter and begin to issue a challan. However, Mehta arrives in an ambassador car along with his cavalcade and signals to the cops to stop and let the woman go.

Confirming that no permission was sought by the cops for featuring in the video, Batala police, in a statement, said departmental proceedings have been initiated against the erring cops.

Deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) Tejinderpal Singh confirmed the action against the cops.

“Involvement of the police staffers without any permission from the department in the video is highly condemnable. In this regard, departmental action has been taken. Investigation is underway in the matter,” the DSP said, without elaborating on the details of the inquiry. The police also didn’t identify the erring cops.

The opposition was quick to slam the police and sought strict action against the cops and Mehta.

Sharing this video, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia demanded the immediate suspension of Mehta as market committee chairman and the police personnel.

In a statement here, Majithia said it was shocking that police personnel were being used as ‘extras’ in film shoots of AAP leaders.

“At a time when anti-national elements were gunning down police personnel, it seems pre-wedding shoots of AAP leaders are more important than maintaining law and order in the state for the AAP government,” Majithia alleged.

Jalandhar Cantt MLA and Congress leader Pargat Singh also slammed the police.

“The DGP and chief secretary are appearing on political stages, and now the Punjab Police is also being deployed for shooting weddings! Punjab’s law and order has been left to the mercy of God,” Pargat said.

Repeated attempts made to contact Mehta for comments remained futile. There was no response from the AAP on this matter.