Row erupts as MLA’s husband inaugurates projects in Punjab’s Sangrur

Updated on Feb 08, 2023 10:06 PM IST

Row erupted after Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday objected to the inauguration of development projects allegedly by Mandeep Singh Lakhewal, husband of Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj.

The BJP alleged that Lakhewal has taken over the charge of inaugurating various projects in the constituency. (HT Photo)
ByHarmandeep Singh, Sangrur

Row erupted after Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday objected to the inauguration of development projects allegedly by Mandeep Singh Lakhewal, husband of Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj. The BJP alleged that Lakhewal has taken over the charge of inaugurating various projects in the constituency.

Youngest MLA in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Narinder Kaur Bharaj (28), had married Lakhewal on October 8, last year.

On Wednesday, Lakhewal was seen at a function during the inauguration of the newly cemented floor in the vegetable market.

“On the one hand, the state government has banned husbands of women sarpanches from taking part in official meetings, on the other side the husband of Sangrur MLA is inaugurating projects in Sangrur. Such incidents reveal the duplicity of the government,” said Randeep Deol, president of BJP’s local unit.

“Punjab government and Sangrur MLA should tell people in which capacity he is doing the inauguration work”, he asked.

Mandeep Singh Lakhewal said, “She was not well. Therefore, I, along with the team of Aam Aadmi Party members, reached the venue. But I did not inaugurate the project, the party’s team did.”

Despite repeated attempts MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj could not be contacted for comment.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Harmandeep Singh

    Harmandeep Singh is staff Correspondent and have specialisation in investigative reporting. He covers Punjab politics, mining, crime, school education, health, medical education, administration, labour department, brain-drain and rural areas besides burning issues of Sangrur and Barnala districts.

