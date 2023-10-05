Royal Bengal tiger couple, toy train newest additions to Chhatbir zoo

A Royal Bengal tiger and tigress and an electric toy train are the latest attractions for visitors to Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, said Punjab forest and wildlife minister Lal Chand Kataruchak while inaugurating the state-level National Wildlife Week 2023 at the zoo on Wednesday. A Royal Bengal tiger and tigress and an electric toy train are the latest attractions for visitors to Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, said Punjab forest and wildlife minister Lal Chand Kataruchak. (HT Photo)

The tiger couple, Simba and Jyoti, have been brought from Rohtak Zoo, bolstering the total strength of the tigers at Chhatbir zoo to eight. The electric toy train with 40 seats has been introduced for children. Along with this, a wildlife training centre was also inaugurated on Wednesday.

Being observed from October 2 to 8, the wildlife week featured a marathon and various competitions for schoolchildren. The zoo authorities have also arranged a talk by zoo keepers on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering on Wednesday, Kataruchak said though Punjab had less forest cover, 13 sanctuaries formed 10% of the total forest area. Punjab also has five zoos to conserve rare species of wildlife.

He said Chhatbir zoo currently housed around 2,000 birds and animals of over 125 rare and endangered species. Besides research and training, advanced ICU and breeding facilities were also available at the zoo, he added.

“Through the exchange programme with other zoos in the country, this year a total of 55 new wild animals have been added, including a Royal Bengal tiger and tigress, which were brought from Rohtak zoo and unveiled today for visitors,” said the minister.

He further said to maintain peace and tranquillity in the zoo, battery-operated vehicles had already been introduced so that visitors can enjoy peaceful environment of the zoo.

He awarded Parminder Singh and Mewa Singh from Chhatbir Zoo and Dev Narayan Beldar from Mini Zoo, Patiala, with the Apurba Deka Awards for outstanding performance in duty field.

The minister also felicitated 31 more people, including wildlife employees, lovers and schools, for outstanding contribution to wildlife sanctuaries and zoos. Winners from quiz competition were also awarded prizes.

