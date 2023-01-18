RPG attack: Mohali police submit supplementary challan against key accused, juvenile

Mohali

Police submitted a supplementary challan against two accused in the Mohali rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack case in a local court on Wednesday.

The RPG was fired at Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 9 last year.

The supplementary challan was submitted in the court of additional district and sessions judge Avtar Singh against key accused Charat Singh and the sole juvenile in the case whom the juvenile justice board has recently directed to treat as an adult.

Police submitted the challan under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 212 (harbouring offender), 216 (harbouring offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 482 (punishment for using a false property mark) 120 b (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 16, 18 b, 19, 20 and 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, Sections 3 and 6 of the Explosive Substances Act and under relevant sections of the Arms Act, including Section 25 and 54.

Officials privy to the development said the police have mentioned their involvement in crimes committed on the directions of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa.

The Punjab Police with the help of their Delhi counterparts have arrested 12 accused, including a juvenile, in the case so far.

Police had earlier submitted a challan against the seven accused on October 10.

The juvenile (17), who was arrested last year, had fired the RPG at the intelligence headquarters along with absconding accused Deepak Surakhpur, said the police.

Police claimed that the May 9 attack was conspired by the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) backing.