RSS activist’s murder: Ludhiana woman held for sheltering accused

Police on Saturday arrested a Ludhiana-based woman for allegedly harbouring the prime accused after the cold-blooded murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Naveen Arora in Ferozepur on November 15.

The development comes amid indications of a foreign handler’s involvement, prompting Punjab Police to examine whether the killing was part of a larger targeted plot intended to disturb peace in the state.

According to police, the accused, identified as Nachhatar Singh of Tihang in Jalandhar, fled Ferozepur moments after the murder of Arora near Sadhu Chand Chowk while the latter was returning home from his shop.

Investigators soon learned that he was given refuge in Ludhiana by a woman identified as Bhawna. “She was arrested after police received specific intelligence about her role, and a case under section 349 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered. She is being questioned to help trace the absconding accused and unravel the wider network behind the crime,” a police officer, privy to development, said.

So far, the police have arrested four accused, including Harsh, Kanav, and Gursimran aka Kali, and the woman, while Badal and Nachatar Singh, besides a foreign-based handler of Kali, are yet at large.

Senior officers steering the probe confirmed that the murder was carried out with precision and pre-planned coordination. “The involvement of a foreign handler and the methodical execution of the attack clearly suggest a targeted killing aimed at spreading fear,” a senior Punjab Police official said, requesting anonymity.

On Thursday, Gursimran Singh, alias Jatin Kali, identified as the key conspirator, was arrested at around 1.30 am after a brief encounter.

Kali, riding a motorcycle, attempted to flee and, during the chase, allegedly fired at the police with a .32-bore pistol, shattering a patrol vehicle’s windscreen and narrowly missing the driver. Police returned fire, injuring him in the leg before overpowering him. He was taken to the civil hospital for treatment.

Police are probing whether the pistol used by Kali is the same weapon deployed in Arora’s killing. Investigators have found that Kali was radicalised through social media and had been receiving directions from a foreign handler who transferred ₹60,000 via UPI and instructed him to pick up a weapon from Patna. Police teams are now following the money trail.

Earlier, the police had arrested Harsh and Kanav, who conducted reconnaissance and provided backup to the shooters.

According to SSP Bhupinder Singh, the conspiracy was finalised on November 13 during Kanav’s birthday celebration, where Kali offered ₹1 lakh to Kanav, Harsh, Badal and another associate to execute the hit.

All accused were booked under Sections 103 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. Police said further arrests are imminent and more key disclosures are expected as the investigation deepens.