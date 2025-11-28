RSS activist’s murder: Main accused killed in shootout as aides open fire on police team

The main accused of RSS volunteer Naveen Arora’s murder in Ferozepur on November 15 was killed in exchange of fire between his associates and police in Jalalabad sub-division of Fazilka district early on Thursday. Police at the site of the shootout in Jalalabad sub-division of Fazilka district on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The accused Badal was arrested from Zira in Ferozepur on Wednesday. “During preliminary interrogation, he confessed to having concealed weapons at a cremation ground in Mahmu Johiyan village on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road in Jalalabad,” said Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP).

A five-member police team, comprising deputy superintendent of police (DSP city), DSP (investigation) and the CIA in-charge, took Badal to the site early this morning to recover the weapons, said the SSP, adding that Badal’s associates, Raju and Sonu, were already hiding at the spot to pick him up and take him to Rajasthan.

The duo opened fire on the police team, prompting the cops to retaliate. Badal and head constable Balour Singh sustained bullet injuries, the SSP said. “At 6:17am, both were shifted to the Fazilka civil hospital and at 6:58am, Badal succumbed to his injuries,” the SSP said, adding the two assailants, who fired gunshots at the police team, fled under the cover of darkness and fog. The police recovered a .30-bore and a .32-bore pistol from the spot.

According to Ferozepur range deputy inspector general (DIG) Harmanbir Singh Gill, both Badal and head constable were hit by bullets fired by the duo. A case under Sections 103 (murder) 109 (attempt to murder), 132, 264 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act has been registered against the two assailants at the Amir Khas police station in Fazilka,” said the DIG.

Naveen Arora, 32, the son of RSS leader Baldev Raj Arora, was shot dead by Badal and his accomplice around 7pm on November 15 when he was riding home on his motorcycle.

Badal, who belonged to Basti Bhattian Wali in Ferozepur, was part of the two-member team that carried out the targeted killing. Police had earlier arrested three other shooters, Gursimran, alias Kali, Kanav and Harsh, in connection with the conspiracy.

During his arrest last Thursday, shooter Kali had also opened fire on the police and was injured in retaliatory firing. The accomplice who, along with Badal, shot dead Naveen Arora is yet to be arrested.

“We have clear information about the motive behind Naveen Arora’s murder, and the involvement of anti-national elements cannot be ruled out. However, to avoid any adverse impact on the ongoing investigation, we are not disclosing the motive at this stage,” said the DIG.

Investigators said the plot bears the signs of a coordinated hit. “The involvement of a foreign handler and the methodical execution of the attack clearly suggest a targeted killing aimed at spreading fear,” a police official said, requesting anonymity.

Officials said Kali was radicalised through social media and had been receiving instructions from a foreign handler who transferred ₹60,000 via UPI and directed him to collect a weapon from Patna. Police are tracking the money trail.

Earlier, Harsh and Kanav — tasked as part of a backup team in case Naveen took an alternative route from his shop to his house — were arrested.

According to the SSP, the plan to kill Naveen Arora was finalised on November 13 during Kanav’s birthday party, where Kali allegedly offered ₹1 lakh to Kanav, Harsh, Badal and another accomplice to execute the hit.

The death of Badal in the crossfire has drawn parallels with textile businessman Sanjay Verma’s murder on July 7 in which two suspects, Ram Ratan and Jaspreet Singh, were killed in an encounter during a weapon recovery operation at an isolated spot in Abohar. The 54-year-old co-owner of New Wear Well Gents Tailor showroom was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne assailants near Bhagat Singh Chowk in Abohar on July 7. Nearly five months on, both the main conspirator and the shooter remain untraced.

Officials privy to the matter said this year, eight suspects have been killed and 18 others have been injured in police encounters — allegedly after they attempted to flee or opened fire during weapon and drug recovery operations across the state.