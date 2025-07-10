RTS panel can now take suo motu cognizance of delay in service

With the Haryana government amending Haryana Right to Service Act, 2014, the Right to Service Commission will now be able to take suo motu cognizance in case the designated officer or grievance redressal authority does not decide on the application or appeal within the stipulated time period. According to a notification chief secretary Anurag Rastogi has issued, a new provision has been added replacing Rule 9 of the Haryana Right to Service Rules, 2014. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A government spokesperson said that if undue delay is found in the disposal of the application or appeal, the Commission will be able to pass appropriate orders.

According to a notification chief secretary Anurag Rastogi has issued, a new provision has been added replacing Rule 9 of the Haryana Right to Service Rules, 2014.

These rules will be called ‘Haryana Right to Service (Amendment) Rules, 2025’. “If before the application for availing any notified service, the matter concerned is pending before any court or the revisional authority of the concerned department, then the Commission shall not exercise its powers under section 17 of the Act against the designated officer or the first or second grievance redressal authority until a final decision is given by the court or the revisional authority,” the spokesperson said.