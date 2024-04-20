 Rupnagar house collapse: Another labourer’s body recovered, death toll reaches 4 - Hindustan Times
Rupnagar house collapse: Another labourer’s body recovered, death toll reaches 4

ByPress Trust of India, Rupnagar
Apr 21, 2024 06:02 AM IST

The incident occurred on Thursday when a house collapsed while five labourers were engaged in the process of raising the lintel of the house with the help of jacks

Days after a two-storey house collapsed in Preet Colony here, the body of another labourer was recovered from the debris on Saturday, taking the toll to four, officials said.

The body of Abhishek was recovered with the help of a detection dog, they said.


The incident occurred on Thursday when a house collapsed while five labourers were engaged in the process of raising the lintel of the house with the help of jacks.

Out of the four other labourers, who were rescued earlier, three died and one was admitted to PGIMER in Chandigarh, officials said. Over 90 rescue workers were involved in the operation, they said.Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Punjab Police and the fire brigade reached the spot to conduct the rescue operation, they said.A team comprising technical experts has started a probe into the matter and will soon submit its report, highlighting the reason behind the collapse, officials said.

Police had earlier said a contractor from Haryana had employed the labourers for the task.

An FIR under the Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code against the house owner and labour contractor Sunil Kumar, a resident of Haryana.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Rupnagar house collapse: Another labourer’s body recovered, death toll reaches 4
