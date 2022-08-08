Rural police arrest 11, recover 5 gm heroin, 200 pills in surprise check in Ludhiana

Looking to bring down the growing problems of drugs, Ludhiana rural police carried out a special search operation in various areas of Jagraon, Raikot and Dakha on Sunday.

During the drive, police rounded up as many as 11 suspects and also recovered 5 gm heroin, 200 intoxicant pills and ₹16,000 worth of drug money in two separate cases.

Senior officers led the drive in their respective areas and carried out, with heavy police force, search operations at the houses of several suspected drug peddlers.

The team led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Jagraon) Satwinder Singh Virk inspected 25 houses in Jagraon city, while the team led by DSP Raikot Prabhjot Kaur checked 18. Similarly inspections were carried out in 15 and 26 houses in Kul Gehna and Chhajjawal Galib Kalan, Gagra of Sadar Jagraon by teams led by DSP special branch and traffic Gurvinder Singh and DSP Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Gurtej Singh..

During the check, the teams arrested two accused, Sonu Singh of Kul Gehna and Raju of Saholi village in Jodhan area. Police recovered 5 gm heroin from the possession of Sonu, while 200 intoxicant pills and ₹16000 in drug money was recovered from the possession of Raju.

Separate cases under sections of NDPS Act have been registered against the accused at Sidhwan Bet and Jodhan police stations respectively.

Two murder-accused held for snatching incidents

Police commissionerate’s Crime Investigation Agency staff 1 team arrested three accused, including two facing murder charges, for executing snatchings in the city. The team has recovered three pairs of gold earrings, a sharp-edged weapon and a motorcycle from their possession.

The accused, Manjeet Singh of Jalandhar, Mani Kumar of Hazuri Bagh Colony in Bhattian,facing trial in a February 2012 murder case. Both the accused have spent seven years in Jail. Besides, they have been for snatching, theft and drug peddling in the past. The third accused, Gurjit Singh of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar, had previously been booked in three cases of thefts.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar, in-charge CIA staff 1, said the accused were arrested from Sham Nagar road following a tip-off, adding, “During questioning, the accused confessed to executing around 20 snatchings in the city and they also confessed to executing snatchings in other districts of the state as well.”

A case has been registered against them at Division number 5 police station. The accused were produced before the court and sent on a two-day police custody.