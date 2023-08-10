Chandigarh: RWA for using Sector 13, not Manimajra, on documents, signboards

The Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), Modern Housing Complex (MHC), Sector 13, has written a letter to UT adviser Dharam Pal, urging authorities to use “Sector 13” instead of “Manimajra” in official communications and all signboards. Circulars and orders being issued by administration departments and MC, administration’s websites and apps are some of the examples where Sector 13 is not being used, as per the RWA. (HT)

In the letter, RWA president Colonel Gursewak Singh (retd) said, “Manimajra was renamed as Sector 13 vide a notification dated February 4, 2020. Even after 41 months of notification, various signboards on roads leading to Sector 13 as well as other places like post office, health and wellness centre, banks, etc., have not been changed to include Sector 13. Even the plaques being installed for inaugurations of new projects bear the name Manimajra. It is also noticed that various departments of UT administration continue to use old nomenclature in their official correspondence.”

“A plaque was installed on July 7, 2023, for the inauguration of the upgraded Health and Wellness Centre in MHC by UT adviser. Circulars and orders being issued by administration departments and MC, administration’s websites and apps are some of the examples where Sector 13 is not written,” Singh added.

