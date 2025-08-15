SAD breakaway faction maiden meet discusses future course of action

Two days after former Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh was unanimously elected as the president of the breakaway faction of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the party on Thursday held its first meeting in Chandigarh. Giani Harpreet Singh

At the meeting, Giani Harpreet approved the formation of a committee under the leadership of Iqbal Singh Jhundan to prepare a vision document to address issues related to Punjab and panth and propose solutions.

He said, “We will form a panel under the leadership of Jhundan to prepare a vision document to address issues related to Punjab and panth and propose solutions.”

The committee will reach out to every region and area of the state to gather inputs.

Justice Nirmal Singh (retd) has been assigned to oversee matters related to the upcoming SGPC elections and other legal challenges faced by the party.He will work with his legal team to monitor the ongoing judicial proceedings for the conduct of the SGPC elections and will also handle other legal matters concerning the party by forming a legal cell.

In the meeting, Giani Harpreet called upon the youth to come forward and work for the party emphasising the importance of building a strong regional force.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for the death anniversary of Sant Harchand Singh Longowal on August 20.

Replying to a query from the media, Harpreet Singh claimed that SAD did not create a separate faction, but the party by Sukhbir Singh Badal continued their own path despite the “hukamnama” (edict) pronounced by the Akal Takht on December 2 last year. He criticised the Sukhbir Badal faction for not “recognising the recruitment committee and for using their separate platform for political gains”.

The meeting also discussed the issues such as delay in the conduct of SGPC elections, failure to resolve farmers’ issues, lack of industry-friendly policies, stopping release of rural development fund, cancellation of road projects and “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state.

Others who were present in the meeting included Iqbal Singh Jhundan, Santa Singh Umedpur, Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Gobind Singh Longowal, Bibi Jagir Kaur, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Sarwan Singh Phillaur, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Gurjeet Singh Talwandi, Prakash Chand Garg, Surinder Singh Bhulewal Rathan, Justice Nirmal Singh (retd), Darshan Singh Shivalik, Ranjit Singh Chhajjalwadi, Charanjit Singh Brar, Barjinder Singh Brar, and Tejinder Pal Singh Sandhu.

Manpreet Singh Ayali, who was at the helm of a five-member committee for inducting members for the breakaway SAD faction, said his role is over after the formation of the new faction and will re-emerge whenever the party needed him.