SAD calls SGPC members’ meeting on January 21 to discuss voters’ list discrepancies

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday announced a meeting of all the members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) belonging to the party, in Chandigarh at party headquarters on January 21. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami (File photo)

According to party secretary and spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema, the meeting will discuss ‘discrepancies’ in the voters’ list of the SGPC polls after reports that a large number of non-Sikhs and fake voters have been added.

SAD acting president Balwinder Singh Bhundar and members of the parliamentary board, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and former SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal are slated to attend this meeting.

Disclosing this in an official statement released here today, party secretary and spokesman Cheema said that the party has received reports from all over the state that on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led government’s orders a large number of bogus voters have been registered for SGPC elections.

“Voters which SAD leaders and workers had deposited with the (gurdwara) election commission have not been included in these lists and instead a large number of voters without ‘Singh’ and ‘Kaur’ in their surnames have been added in these lists,” Cheema said in the statement.

He said that the party will collect evidence from all over Punjab before January 23, which is the last date to file objections before the Gurdwara election commission. “It will ensure that all wrongly registered votes are cancelled,” the statement further added.

Cheema said that SGPC members of the party should scrutinise voter lists of their areas so that such discrepancies can be traced and deletion of all bogus votes can be ensured.