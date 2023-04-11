Misrepresentation of Anandpur Sahib resolution: SAD seeks rectification of NCERT book

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday condemned the interpretation of the Anandpur Sahib resolution as ‘a separatist document’ in the new NCERT textbooks, which the party said has been allegedly done as a conspiracy to defame the Sikh community. SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra said a party delegation would also meet the Union education minister and apprise him about key facts that had been twisted with regard to the Anandpur Sahib resolution and the Shiromani Akali Dal. (HT Photo)

“The resolution stood for the unity and integrity of the country and only sought to promote federalism within the constitutional framework,” said the SAD leaders, Prem Singh Chandumajra and Daljit Singh Cheema, demanding that the wrong interpretation be withdrawn immediately.

Chandumajra said a party delegation would also meet the Union education minister and apprise him about key facts that had been twisted with regard to the Anandpur Sahib resolution and the Shiromani Akali Dal. On April 7, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) also protested over the issue.

Chapter 7 (Regional aspirations) of the book ‘Swatantra Bharat Mein Rajniti’, mentions that a demand for regional autonomy was raised under the resolution. “There was also a demand for redefining the Centre-state ties. The resolution advocates for the strengthening of federalism. However, it can also be read as a demand for a separate Sikh nation,” reads the Hindi text.

The SAD leaders demanded that the facts misinterpreted in the textbook be corrected by instituting a committee of Punjab historians and also sought space be given to Punjab history in NCERT books, including the role of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Sikh generals like Hari Singh Nalwa.

The SAD leaders also appealed to the opposition parties to come on one platform to call for instituting a true federal structure in the country.

Cheema also alleged that the chapter on the 1984 massacre of Sikhs in Delhi and other parts of the country has also not been depicted in the right perspective by the NCERT. He said even though the Nanavati Commission gave the name of the political party as well as Congress leaders responsible for the mass murder of Sikhs, the NCERT had chosen to remain ambiguous on this.