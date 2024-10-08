SAD files 25 petitions against ‘malpractices’ in panchayat polls

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday announced that it had filed 25 petitions against alleged malpractices in the panchayat elections by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers and MLAs as well as government officials and said another 30 odd petitions would be filed tomorrow to demand justice for SAD workers who had been “denied” an opportunity to contest the elections. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday announced that it had filed 25 petitions against alleged malpractices in the panchayat elections by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers and MLAs as well as government officials (HT File)

Disclosing this, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said, “Hundreds of aggrieved persons who had been unfairly ousted from the panchayat election process had approached the SAD’s legal team during the last two days. We have been compiling a list of complaints and sending them to the state election commission since last week. Now, we have decided to file petitions in the high court.”

He said, “Today we received complaints that the nomination papers of 25 sarpanches had been rejected in Gidderbaha as they were not included in the revised lists”.