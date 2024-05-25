SAD flays Cong over 1984anti-Sikh riots

Former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Manjit Singh GK on Saturday flayed the Congress over the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. He was addressing a press conference in Ludhiana to seek votes for Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) nominee Ranjit Singh Dhillon. Manjit said that Sikh voters should and will remember June 1 as a “black day” when the riots started in 1984. (HT Photo)

All 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab go to poll in the seventh and last phase of elections on June 1.

He said only the SAD could resolve the issues of the Sikh community and emphasised that the party had always prioritised the interests of Punjab over their interests.

Manjit pointed out that the SAD had put forth several conditions to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the state’s issues, including waters disputes, the status of Chandigarh, farmers’ issues and “unwarranted interference” of the saffron party in religious matters.

“As the BJP did not agree to the conditions, the SAD decided to part ways and contest elections independently to safeguard Punjab’s and Punjabis’ interests,” he said.

Singh acknowledged his brief departure from the SAD to form his party, but affirmed his belief that the SAD was the premier representative party for Punjab, its culture and the Sikh community. He criticised the Sikh members within the BJP and said that they had done nothing substantial for Punjab. He alleged that they were being driven by personal or political interests and were silent on crucial issues.

Raking up the repeated paroles to Sirsa dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, he questioned the non-release of bandi Sikhs (Sikh prisoners).

Did not vote as no party good enough: Manjit Singh

As Saturday was the sixth phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections in which New Delhi voted, Majit said that he did not cast his vote as there was no party good enough.

Manjit further asserted that the SAD had become significantly stronger since the 2022 assembly elections in Punjab, receiving “immense support” from the people. He urged the people to support the SAD and their candidate to strengthen the party and Punjab.

SAD district president Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, Baba Ajit Singh, Pratap Singh from Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle (GGSSC) and GGSSC chief Gurmeet Singh accompanied him.