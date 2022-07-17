SAD Ludhiana president’s brother joins BJP

Leaders of various parties, including Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) district president Harbhajan Singh Dang’s brother Gurdeep Dang, joined Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday in the presence of the saffron party’s state president and Pathankot MLA Ashwani Sharma

SAD leader Satnam Singh Shunty, former Congress leader Gurwinder Singh Prinkle and Aam Aadmi Party’s Hardeep Singh Bittu, Pritpal Singh and Jagdeep Singh Jaggi were also inducted into the party by Sharma.

Earlier part of SAD, Gurdeep Dang had unsuccessfully contested the last municipal elections as an independent candidate from ward number 69. Dang stated that he has joined BJP due to its pro-people policies.

Prinkle has been extensively supporting the woman who accused Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjeet Bains of rape. He was earlier a close aide of Congress leader Kamaljit Singh Karwal, but broke ties after assembly elections.

BJP spokesperson Gurdeep Singh Gosha stated that leaders from all the parties are now joining them as it is the only party working for the betterment of the country and its people.