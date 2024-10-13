Menu Explore
SAD plans stir against AAP over delay in lifting paddy

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Oct 14, 2024 05:34 AM IST

The committee said that farmers were “suffering” due to the “utter failure” of the government in coordinating with the Centre in procuring paddy arriving in the ‘mandis’ and getting it lifted.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has threatened to launch an agitation if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab failed to ensure procurement and lifting of paddy from mandis within 72 hours.

The farmers in Punjab on Sunday held state-wide protests against the government alleging tardy in procuring paddy. (HT File)
The decision was taken at a meeting of the party, presided by SAD working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar, on Sunday.

The farmers in Punjab on Sunday held state-wide protests against the government alleging tardy in procuring paddy.

The committee has also asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to wake up from “slumber” and end the plight of the farmers or else resign.

