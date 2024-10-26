SAD running away from polls: AAP

AAP’s senior spokesperson and MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Friday said the Shiromani Akali Dal, founded over a century ago with a commitment to Punjab and Sikh values, has been “reduced to a family enterprise under the Badal family”. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday decided not to contest the upcoming bypolls for four assembly constituencies in – Chabbewal, Dera Baba Nanak, Barnala and Gidderbaha— scheduled for November 13.

Addressing a press conference here, he accused the SAD of running away from the bypolls, referring the decision of the Akali Dal not to contest the bypolls. “During their rule, they undermined Sikh organisations, treating them as mere political tools,” he claimed. The AAP MP also accused the Badal family, Congress and the BJP of collaborating with each other.

The decision was taken in a working committee meeting and comes a day after Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, rejected the party’s plea for allowing its president Sukhbir Badal to campaign.