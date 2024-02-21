SAD slams Punjab CM Mann over failure of talks between farmers, Centre

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday alleged that chief minister Bhagwant Mann was responsible for the failure of talks between the farmer unions and the central government. SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra (File)

Commenting on the development, SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra also appealed to the central government not to try to crush the peaceful protest of the farmers and said in a democracy, peaceful protest is a fundamental right and farmers should be allowed to go to Delhi peacefully.

Chandumajra also urged the central government to consider waiving off the loans of farmers. He said, “On the one hand, Mann allowed Haryana Police to fire tear gas shells and rubber bullets at farmers of Punjab and on the other hand, he misled the central government as to what was the real demand of the farmers.”

He asked the CM to explain why the Patiala deputy commissioner was directed to make a written demand for internet shutdown in the district. The SAD leader also demanded the chief minister to explain why no case has been registered against Haryana Police personnel for the attack on farmers on Punjab’s soil and why compensation was not being given to the families of the farmers who died during the ongoing farmers’ struggle.