 SAD slams Punjab CM Mann over failure of talks between farmers, Centre - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / SAD slams Punjab CM Mann over failure of talks between farmers, Centre

SAD slams Punjab CM Mann over failure of talks between farmers, Centre

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 21, 2024 07:50 AM IST

Chandumajra also urged the central government to consider waiving off the loans of farmers. He said, “On the one hand, Mann allowed Haryana Police to fire tear gas shells and rubber bullets at farmers of Punjab and on the other hand, he misled the central government as to what was the real demand of the farmers.”

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday alleged that chief minister Bhagwant Mann was responsible for the failure of talks between the farmer unions and the central government.

SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra (File)
SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra (File)

Commenting on the development, SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra also appealed to the central government not to try to crush the peaceful protest of the farmers and said in a democracy, peaceful protest is a fundamental right and farmers should be allowed to go to Delhi peacefully.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Chandumajra also urged the central government to consider waiving off the loans of farmers. He said, “On the one hand, Mann allowed Haryana Police to fire tear gas shells and rubber bullets at farmers of Punjab and on the other hand, he misled the central government as to what was the real demand of the farmers.”

He asked the CM to explain why the Patiala deputy commissioner was directed to make a written demand for internet shutdown in the district. The SAD leader also demanded the chief minister to explain why no case has been registered against Haryana Police personnel for the attack on farmers on Punjab’s soil and why compensation was not being given to the families of the farmers who died during the ongoing farmers’ struggle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On