SAD takes dig at Punjab CM over Delhi visit
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday took a dig at Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann over his visit to schools in the national capital to study the “Delhi Model” of education.
In a statement here, SAD spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said that it was strange that it was only after reaching the national capital that Mann came to know that the “Delhi government was following the meritorious school model of Punjab, albeit with a few modifications”.
Cheema said the SAD had some time back advised Mann to visit the meritorious and Adarsh schools established by the erstwhile Akali government so that the neglect they had suffered during the past five years of Congress rule could be corrected.
“Instead of doing this and building on the platform created by former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, which had taken Punjab to the number two slot in the national survey on school education, Mann decided to blindly follow other models,” he said.
Accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Mann on Monday announced that Punjab would soon modernise the entire school education and health sector on the pattern of “Delhi Model” as promised by the party ahead of the state polls. The Punjab CM is on a two-day visit to Delhi. Apart from visiting health and educational institutions, he is expected to sign memorandum of understanding with the Delhi government.
Covid: Karnataka makes face masks compulsory; spitting in public to attract fine
With Covid-19 cases on the rise in several states, and state governments reintroducing curbs, including wearing of masks, the Karnataka government, too, on Monday, made face masks compulsory in public areas, while also making spitting in such places a punishable offence.
Prayagraj murders:TMC alleges ‘massive cover-up’, says 2 victims raped before being killed
PRAYAGRAJ The Trinamool Congress on Monday alleged a “massive cover-up” in the recent murder of five members of a family in Khevrajpur village of UP's Prayagraj and said that the women members of the family were raped before being killed. A day after, a five-member fact-finding team of the TMC visited the village and demanded a CBI probe into the incident. In a series of tweets on Monday, national spokesperson Saket Gokhale alleged a cover-up over the incident.
BNHS to tag 2,000 birds to study migratory route
Mumbai Close to 2,000 birds, including migratory and resident species, will be tagged by the Bombay Natural History Society in Maharashtra, as part of an exercise to study avian movements along important wetlands of the state. The study was commissioned by the state forest department in July 2021. This study will help understand the population dynamics, movement and dispersal patterns, and threats to various migratory birds.
In a restructure, 4,200 anganwadis notified as urban centres
Mumbai In a first-of-its-kind exercise, as many as 4,200 anganwadi centres in Maharashtra, that earlier fell under rural areas, have been notified as 'urban centres' by the state's Women and Child Development (WCD) department. Maharashtra has a total of 1,10,468 anganwadi centres. Of these, 15,599 were urban anganwadi centres and with the restructuring, the number has gone up to 19,799. The Government Resolution (GR) about the newly-notified urban anganwadis was issued on March 4.
Bengaluru: Meet techie who rears 40 sheep
A Bengaluru-based techie, Yogesh Gowda, rears cows and sheep in his backyard as a hobby. The 30-year-old wakes up around 5.30 a.m. every day to feed his 40-odd sheep. The report said that a software engineer, Gowda, first started rearing cows and dedicated a portion of his house to keep them. Gowda is said to have started the venture with eight cows around seven years ago, and reportedly started rearing sheep around four years after.
