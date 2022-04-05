SAD urges CM to stop centre from meddling in state’s affairs, calls for all-party meet
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to call an all-party meeting to give a befitting reply to the centre’s “interference” in the state affairs, and to put up a united front against “conspiracies to rob Punjab” of its waters and land at the behest of Haryana.
Talking to mediapersons here, party leader Prem Singh Chandumajra said the chief minister’s inability to present a united front was the reason for the sad state of affairs.
He said the CM did not object to the central government’s move to abolish Punjab’s representation in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) during his meeting with the Prime Minister.
“This emboldened the centre which issued a notification extending central civil service rules to union territory employees of Chandigarh”.
Referring to the special session of Vidhan Sabha, Chandumajra said it had not served any purpose.
“The BJP was taking advantage of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s weaknesses and was cornering Punjab with Haryana chief ministers,” he added.
“All commissions set up in the past have made it clear that there are no Hindi speaking areas in Punjab which are in contiguity with Haryana but still CM Manohar Lal Khattar has made this statement to put pressure on Punjab and make it barter Chandigarh,” he added.
The SAD leader said Chandigarh was always a part of Punjab and its ad hoc status as a union territory was only a temporary measure.
“So, no conditions can be imposed for transferring Chandigarh to Punjab as is being sought by Haryana chief minister,” he added.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
