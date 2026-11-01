SAD will waive taxes on food processing industries: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the SAD, if voted to power, will waive all taxes on food processing industries, besides allowing mixed-land use in case of non-polluting industries. Badal was replying to a demand by the local industry that even though a food processing cluster had been approved and inaugurated, no industry had been set up till now. (HT)

The SAD president, who interacted with traders and industrialists along with party halka in-charge Paramjit Singh Dhillon here, said Samrala had a great potential for food processing of maize, potatoes and peas, and food processing units will be started on a 56-acre plot earmarked for this industry in the constituency.

Badal was replying to a demand by the local industry that even though a food processing cluster had been approved and inaugurated, no industry had been set up till now.

Sukhbir also announced that the next SAD government will establish a Focal Point in Samrala to encourage the agriculture machinery and specialised machinery sector, and develop the area on the pattern of Rajpura. He also announced that mixed-land use for industry would be allowed for all non-polluting industries.

After interacting with members of the Arhtiya Association, Sukhbir assured that the SAD was committed to supporting their demand for 2.5% commission on food grain procurement besides fulfilling all their other demands.

Addressing industrialists’ concerns over GST refunds, Sukhbir said the SAD government will reintroduce the Rahat scheme, which allowed lumpsum tax. “We believe in trusting our citizens and will ensure no inspector comes to your premises for any reason whatsoever. All your communication with GST authorities will happen online,” he added.

He also promised chemists would not be harassed by police and gangsters will be dealt with sternly.