SAD working committee meet on Jan 10 to decide on Sukhbir’s resignation

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar has called the party’s working committee meeting on January 10 to take a call on accepting the resignation of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal besides deciding on holding a membership drive to pave the way for restructuring of the party. SAD leaders after meeting Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

“The meeting will decide on the pending resignation of Sukhbir Singh Badal, besides announcing the schedule of membership drive for fresh organisation elections. In addition, all important issues of the state will be discussed,” party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema posted on X.

The decision comes hours after a delegation of SAD leaders on Wednesday met Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh citing “legal hurdles” being faced by the party in implementing the December 2 decree of re-organisation of the party.

On December 2, the Akal Takht had ordered the SAD working committee to accept resignation of Sukhbir Singh Badal, who had been declared tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) for the mistakes committed during the SAD regime in Punjab, and formed a panel to appoint new delegates and hold elections for the post of SAD president and other office-bearers within six months.

On Monday, the Akal Takht jathedar said compliance with the five high priests’ verdict was yet to be fulfilled. “The SAD should not dilly-dally the matter and should comply with the hukamnama of the Sikh clergy at the earliest.”

Only working committee can decide on membership drive

Briefing media after the meeting that lasted for an hour at the residence of Akal Takht jathedar in Golden Temple complex, Cheema said: “After we apprised Giani Raghbir Singh that the Akal Takht-constituted seven-member committee for restructuring the party was not as per the SAD constitution. According to the party’s constitution, it was only the working committee which could decide about the membership drive. The jathedar was convinced and allowed us to act according to the party constitution, which is mandatory as per the Election Commission of India guidelines.”

“Technical issues were coming in the way of working of the seven-member committee,” Cheema said, adding: “We had already apprised the jathedar about all constitutional amendments, details of laws and verdicts of the Supreme Court. Recasting the party through the seven-member committee might lead to cancellation of its recognition from the EC as Representation of the People Act, 1951, mandates for running a political party in a secular manner and not as per the directions of a religious body like the Akal Takht,” Cheema said.

“The SAD cannot become a party of one religion. A party gets registered after it takes decisions in a democratic way. We don’t want to give an impression that the party is based on one religion,” he added.

Besides Cheema, the SAD delegation that met the jathedar included party’s Delhi unit chief Paramjit Singh Sarna, former ministers Gulzar Singh Ranike and Hira Singh Gabria, legal adviser Arshdeep Singh Kler, SGPC executive member Surjit Singh Tugalwal, member Bhai Ram Singh and chief secretary Kulwant Singh Manan.