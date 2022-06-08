SAD’s Parkash Singh Badal discharged from PGI; Sidhu still under treatment

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal was discharged from the PGI here on Tuesday, a day after he was admitted to the medical institute with gastro related issues.

“Badal was examined by a team of doctors and his conditions were stable, following which he was discharged from the hospital. He had an upset stomach, which was treated as per the requirement,” said PGI director Dr Vivek Lal.

The 94-year-old former chief minister of Punjab had complained of stomach and chest pain.

Sidhu undergoing treatment

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was still admitted at the PGI’s hepatology ward, NHE, due to liver related problems.

“Sidhu is still under evaluation and his medical tests are being done. He is stable and recovering,” said Dr Lal.

Sidhu, who is lodged at the Patiala central jail, was admitted to the medical institute on Monday after he complained of stomach pain.

Senior doctors of the department said that Sidhu had pulmonary embolism in 2009. The department is conducting several medical tests, including those for liver cirrhosis, after which doctors will decide on the treatment regimen.