 SAD’s Punjab Bachao Yatra: BJP trying to take control of Sikh shrines, alleges Sukhbir Badal - Hindustan Times
SAD’s Punjab Bachao Yatra: BJP trying to take control of Sikh shrines, alleges Sukhbir Badal

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Mar 28, 2024 05:06 AM IST

Addressing gatherings in the Mansa district, as part of SAD’s ongoing Punjab Bachao Yatra, Sukhbir said that while the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dragged the state into a financial mess, the Congress had a history of being anti-Sikhs.

Attacking old ally Bharatiya Janata Party a day after it closed the chapter of a pre-poll alliance, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal on Wednesday said the saffron party was trying to gain control over the Sikh shrine management authorities.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal during a road show ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Mansa on Wednesday. (PTI)
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal during a road show ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Mansa on Wednesday. (PTI)

“Now the BJP is trying to control shrines. The Delhi-centric parties are averse to the interests of Punjab and Punjabis. SAD is the only party that has always stood by Punjab and is a true custodian of Sikhs. Time has come to strengthen the SAD again to protect the interests of Punjab and peasantry,” he said.

Sukhbir was accompanied by his wife and Bathinda Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal in the yatra. Harsimrat said “The SAD is determined to take the voice of Punjabis to Delhi. This is the only way to resolve all our issues.”

