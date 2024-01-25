close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Safai karamcharis hold rally, demand pending salaries

Ludhiana: Safai karamcharis hold rally, demand pending salaries

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 25, 2024 06:54 AM IST

The chairman of the committee, Ashwani Sahota, brought attention to the plight of employees enrolled under the “70 Percent Scheme” as safai karamcharis at the municipal corporation. These employees have been deprived of their salaries for the past six months, resulting in financial hardship.

The Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee submitted a memorandum to the MC commissioner and organised a rally at MC Zone D office, expressing concern over the long-standing issue of pending salaries for a large number of safai employees.

Ludhiana safai karamcharis hold rally, demand due salaries. (HT)
Ludhiana safai karamcharis hold rally, demand due salaries. (HT)

The chairman of the committee, Ashwani Sahota, brought attention to the plight of employees enrolled under the “70 Percent Scheme” as safai karamcharis at the municipal corporation. These employees have been deprived of their salaries for the past six months, resulting in financial hardship.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

To address this pressing matter, the committee submitted a memorandum to the MC commissioner, seeking immediate action. They emphasised that the prolonged delay in disbursing salaries has directly impacted the workers’ livelihoods.

Additionally, the committee urged the MC commissioner to take measures to re-issue ID cards to the workers and also claimed that safai karamcharis are enrolled under different schemes and the department should disbursed the salaries of these employees accordingly as these are not financially good.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On