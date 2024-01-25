Ludhiana: Safai karamcharis hold rally, demand pending salaries

The Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee submitted a memorandum to the MC commissioner and organised a rally at MC Zone D office, expressing concern over the long-standing issue of pending salaries for a large number of safai employees. Ludhiana safai karamcharis hold rally, demand due salaries. (HT)

The chairman of the committee, Ashwani Sahota, brought attention to the plight of employees enrolled under the “70 Percent Scheme” as safai karamcharis at the municipal corporation. These employees have been deprived of their salaries for the past six months, resulting in financial hardship.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

To address this pressing matter, the committee submitted a memorandum to the MC commissioner, seeking immediate action. They emphasised that the prolonged delay in disbursing salaries has directly impacted the workers’ livelihoods.

Additionally, the committee urged the MC commissioner to take measures to re-issue ID cards to the workers and also claimed that safai karamcharis are enrolled under different schemes and the department should disbursed the salaries of these employees accordingly as these are not financially good.