Sahayta kendra set up for visitors at DC office in Ludhiana

Following the directions of chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann and to check any sort of inconvenience or harassment to the public, deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney inaugurated a “Swagat and sahayta kendra” in the DC’s office in Ludhiana on Tuesday. DC Sakshi Sawhney during a meeting in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

After inaugurating the kendra, the DC said a dedicated team will facilitate the public for getting their routine administrative work done so they don’t have to wait for long hours. She said the kendra has been set up right outside her office and she will monitor all activities through CCTV as well.

“To ensure the execution of routine works of the public in a time-bound and prompt manner, she will be personally monitoring all the files so that people do not face any sort of inconvenience while getting their routine administrative works done,” she added.

Sawhney said once a person submits their application for a particular grievance/work, it will be forwarded to the department concerned immediately. She said the person will also be able to check the real-time status of their grievances.

DC holds meet over housing for workers

For providing housing to labourers working in different industrial houses in Ludhiana, a meeting was held at the DC’s office. Besides Shawney, the meeting was attended by MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi and senior officers from therailways. During the meeting, it was noted that 31 houses are coming in the way of the widening of the railway line near the Dhuri Line area and MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina suggested that MC should allot residential flats located in Giaspura and Dhandari areas to the 31 families. It was decided that MC would submit a proposal to the Punjab government.

DC Sakshi Sawhney said it was deliberated that housing for labour working with various industries could be taken up under the EWS Housing Policy in partnership with the industries where they worked so that labour could be provided amenities and housing with dignity.

Meeting of district-level committee for approval of fiscal incentives held

A meeting of the district-level committee for approval of fiscal incentives was held under the chairmanship of Sawhney to consider cases for giving benefits like electricity duty, net SGST incentive and CLU/EDC exemption for setting up their Industrial units.

While giving details, Sawhney said one of the major achievements of this policy was the simplified approval procedure of incentives for MSMEs. All new and expansion/modernisation projects can apply on the business first portal, and get all regulatory clearances and fiscal incentives online in a timebound manner. The projects up to ₹10 crore investments in plant and machinery of IBDP 2017 policy, and projects upto ₹25 crore under IBDP-2022 policy were approved at the meeting.

Rakesh Kumar Kansal GM, DIC Ludhiana, said one electricity duty, 3 CLU/EDC charges exemption and 12 net SGST reimbursement incentive applications were approved by the committee. CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja was present as a representative from the industry, along with other officials from various departments as designated members of the district-level committee.

Ensure benefits reach people: DC

Sawhney on Tuesday directed all government departments to ensure that the benefits of all government schemes reach everyone. She directed officials to ensure that all government welfare schemes were implemented in a fair & transparent manner so that the maximum number of people could benefit from them.

For better review of ongoing development projects and effective coordination between departments, the district administration has also developed a new dashboard, wherein the real-time status of the projects would reflect. The DC held a review meeting in this regard at Bachat Bhawan. She directed government departments to update the current status of development projects within a week.

She said as the monsoon approached, the district administration planned a massive plantation drive. She told the department heads that around 11 lakh tree saplings will be planted in different parts of the district next month.