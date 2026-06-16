Saini announces relief package for Rohtak fire victims

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Monday visited Rohtak’s D-Park market, where a massive fire on June 9 claimed three lives and destroyed several shops, and assured affected families and traders of the full support and assistance. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (File)

Three persons, Aman Kumar, Rohit Khurana and Kapil Kumar, had lost their life in the incident.

Expressing grief over the deaths, the CM said preliminary findings suggest the fire was triggered by a short circuit in an air conditioner, which rapidly spread and engulfed several commercial establishments.

Saini announced that the families of all three deceased victims would receive ₹10 lakh each from the CM relief fund. Owners of eight damaged establishments will receive ₹5 lakh each, while, owners of two fruit juice shops will receive ₹2 lakh each. In addition, relief of ₹50,000 each has been announced for small traders and street vendors affected by the incident, including food carts, mobile eateries and kiosk operators.

“The loss of human life can never be compensated, but the government stands firmly with the affected families and will provide every possible assistance during this difficult time,” he said.

Later, Saini visited the houses of the deceased and personally met their family members. He consoled the grieving relatives and assured them that the state government would continue to support them.

The CM said the Urban Local Bodies Department (ULB) is conducting a comprehensive assessment of the losses caused by the fire. Based on the findings, the government will consider additional compensation and support measures to ensure maximum possible relief for affected traders.