Saini inaugurates 3 major projects worth 25 crore in Kalka

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, addressing the gathering at a Dhanyawad rally in the Kalka assembly constituency on Wednesday, inaugurated three major projects worth ₹25 crores – construction of 132 KV and 66 KV sub-stations in Nanakpur, bridge over the Khuhwala River in Nanakpur and bridge over the Berghati River in Nala Dakrog village. Nayab Singh Saini inaugurating a development project in Kalka on Wednesday. (Sourced:X)

Additionally, Saini announced a ₹5 crore allocation for Kalka’s development and the construction of new water tanks and check dams in the Morni-Shivalik region. He said that infrastructure projects such as the Pinjore Bypass on National Highway 21-A and boosting water supply systems in Kalka and Pinjore have been prioritised.

A new administrative and judicial complex will also be constructed in Pinjore. Further, “Swagat Dwar” will be built at two entry points of Kalka from Himachal Pradesh to enhance the constituency’s connectivity and aesthetic appeal.

Kalka as a tourism hub

The CM emphasised in transforming the Kalka-Kalesar belt into a tourism corridor to significantly boost tourist inflow. Several initiatives, such as a film city, a zoo, a safari in the Morni region, and tourism activities at Kaushalya Dam, were announced. A special committee under the Tourism Department, with Kalka MLA Shakti Rani Sharma as a special invitee, will identify heritage buildings and submit a detailed report within six months.

Veterinary and educational upgrades

Veterinary dispensaries in Ganeshpur Bhoria and Badi Sher will be upgraded to veterinary hospitals, with a new dispensary to be opened in Basudevpura village. In education, ₹5 crore will be allocated to strengthen school infrastructure, and a feasibility study will explore establishing a tomato processing plant in Kalka under the PPP model.

Saini added that efforts are underway to install sewage plants and lay sewage lines in Raipur Rani, while feasibility studies for fire stations in Raipur Rani and Morni will be expedited. Parks will also be developed in six wards, with additional parks planned in five more wards, subject to land availability.

Empowering women

The CM highlighted the upcoming launch of the Lado Laxmi Yojana, which will provide ₹2,100 monthly financial assistance to women. Plans to increase women’s representation in the police force from 15% to 25% and establish women chaupals in every village were also announced.

He said that the government has continuously worked to enhance tourism, education, connectivity, and healthcare in Kalka. In the past 10 years, development works worth ₹712 crore have been completed in the region. Moving forward, the government aims to triple the pace of development in its third term.

Saini asks Punjab to hold talks with farmers

Chandigarh Haryana chief minister, Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday, said that Punjab government should hold talks with their farmers and find solution to their problems. Saini in a statement from Bhiwani said that Congress and their allies should prioritise giving minimum support price (MSP) to farmers in the states ruled by them.

The chief minister said that Congress ruled the country for many years, yet failed to work for the welfare of farmers, women, youth, and the underprivileged. If Congress had worked for the welfare of the people, they would have the public’s support today. Instead, they spent their time blaming and discrediting EVMs after every loss, he said.

Saini said Haryana has become the first state in the country to procure the maximum number of crops on MSP.