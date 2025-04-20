Menu Explore
Saini inaugurates infra projects worth 55.38 crore in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 20, 2025 06:22 AM IST

The chief minister Nayab Singh Saini laid the foundation stones for two dispensary buildings in Sectors 28 and 31, to be constructed at a combined cost of ₹4.64 crore; he also launched the construction of a Gram Sachivalaya in Kanouli village, Barwala, at an estimated cost of ₹74.38 lakh

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple development projects in Panchkula worth over 55.38 crore, aimed at transforming it into a smart city.

Saini further announced allocation of ₹5 crore for development works in the villages of Panchkula assembly constituency.
Saini further announced allocation of 5 crore for development works in the villages of Panchkula assembly constituency. (Sant Arora/HT)

The highlight of the event was the inauguration of a 50 crore bridge over the Ghaggar river. Spanning 360m in length and 16m in width, the bridge is a key component of the PR-7 Ring Road and is expected to improve connectivity to Zirakpur, Rajpura, Patiala and the Chandigarh airport, easing traffic congestion and cutting travel time.

The chief minister laid the foundation stones for two dispensary buildings in Sectors 28 and 31, to be constructed at a combined cost of 4.64 crore. He also launched the construction of a Gram Sachivalaya in Kanouli village, Barwala, at an estimated cost of 74.38 lakh.

Saini further announced allocation of 5 crore for development works in the villages of Panchkula assembly constituency. He also mentioned the ongoing initiatives such as the Sanskrit college building and a corridor in the Shri Mata Mansa Devi complex.

He also outlined plans for improving water infrastructure, including a new pipeline from Chandigarh to deliver Bhakra canal water, water treatment plants and the beautification of local water streams.

Follow Us On