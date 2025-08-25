Saini slams Cong for creating controversies during assembly session

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday slammed the leaders of “Opposition” political parties for “deliberately creating controversies in the assembly” during the ongoing monsoon session, reiterating that the state government is ready to discuss every issue. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during an event in Kurukshetra on Sunday. (Sourced)

While speaking in Sirsa and later in Kurukshetra on Sunday, the chief minister hit out at the Congress, pointing out that the Opposition did not have issues to raise. “Those who are questioning the law and order (situation in Haryana) know very well that during their rule, the system had completely collapsed,” Saini said, setting the stage for what could be another stormy session of the assembly proceedings on Monday.

Saini’s outburst against the Opposition comes in the backdrop of the Congress stalling the proceedings of the Haryana assembly during the opening sitting of the monsoon session on Friday when in a surprising move the Congress forced repeated adjournments of the House, demanding that an adjournment motion on the deteriorating law and order situation in the state be taken up for discussion immediately. The united Congress had put the state government on the backfoot by demanding that its adjournment motion be taken up before any other listed business was transacted.

The monsoon session will continue till August 27 and now the Congress’ adjournment motion on failing law and order situation in the state will be taken up for discussion on August 26.

“Some Opposition members are deliberately trying to create controversies in the Assembly, but the government is ready to discuss every issue in detail,” Saini said in Sirsa and later in Kurukshetra said that the Opposition has no concrete issues.

“At that time (during Congress rule in Haryana) if any incident happened with a woman, not even an FIR was registered. In contrast, during the present government, the police are working swiftly. If anyone commits a crime, the police ensure that the accused is put behind bars,” Saini said while interacting with the media after attending the marathon held in Dabwali of Sirsa on Sunday.

Stating that the monsoon session of the Haryana assembly will continue till August 27 during which various bills will be introduced, the chief minister said that the government will respond to the adjournment motion of the Opposition.

The chief minister said that the Opposition had misled the public by claiming that if Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister for the third time, he would abolish the Constitution. “The Constitution is intact, but the people have certainly ended the Congress from the country. The Opposition is bereft of issues, and in such a situation, the Congress is spreading lies. The people of the country have completely rejected the Congress,” Saini said, adding that recruitment for constable posts in the state police will start soon.

Bhiwani woman died by suicide: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that the autopsy reports confirmed that the 19-year-old Bhiwani woman teacher had died after consuming insecticide and the Opposition has made it an issue without any reason.

Saini said that the woman had bought insecticide from a shop and an entry was made by the shopkeeper in the register.

“The forensic science laboratory experts and the autopsy reports suggested traces of insecticide in the body of our daughter. Our government is standing with the aggrieved family. Our government has decided to handover the probe to the CBI after receiving a request from the victim’s family. We had transferred the Bhiwani superintendent of police (SP) and suspended five cops after receiving a complaint of misbehaviour from the father of the victim. A departmental inquiry was initiated against the cops,” the chief minister added.

On a question related to bringing Ghaggar river water into the Kharif channel of Kaluana, the chief minister said that the government is working speedily in this direction. “The union government has conveyed two meetings in this regard and there are some difficulties in getting water from Punjab and this issue will be resolved soon,” he added.

Addressing a gathering during the youth marathon in Sirsa’s Dabwali, Saini said that drugs are a deep-rooted evil which not only weakens the foundation of society but destroys the future too.

Saini launches ‘Swachh Kurukshetra’ campaign

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday that an 11-week mission has been launched in Kurukshetra to make it the cleanest and most beautiful city in the country.

To make this sacred land clean, . Under this mission, from August 24 to November 7, “Swachh Kurukshetra – Mera Kurukshetra, Mera Abhimaan” will become the identity of a clean Haryana in every street and corner, Saini said.

The chief minister said that under the ‘Haryana Shehr Swachhta Abhiyan - 2025 a mass movement will be launched to make every street and corner of Kurukshetra clean. To implement this mission, committees have already been formed in all 32 wards of Thanesar Municipal Council.

Next International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav in Bali

The international Gita jayanti mahotsav will be celebrated in Bali, Indonesia, from September 12 to 14, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday. The international Gita jayanti mahotsav is also being celebrated abroad for the past several years.