Saini to launch statewide Tiranga Yatra from Panchkula  

In a move to rekindle patriotic fervour and connect with people across the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Haryana unit on Monday announced the rollout of a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ under the banner of Operation Sindoor. According to a list issued by BJP’s Haryana president Mohan Lal Badoli, 10 senior party leaders—including Union ministers, Members of Parliament, and Rajya Sabha MPs—have been appointed as constituency coordinators for the yatra. (HT File)

While chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will launch the Tiranga Yatra on Tuesday from Panchkula, the Tiranga Yatra on May 14-15, will span all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, with prominent BJP leaders assigned to coordinate the yatra at the grassroots level.

According to a list issued by BJP’s Haryana president Mohan Lal Badoli, 10 senior party leaders—including Union ministers, Members of Parliament, and Rajya Sabha MPs—have been appointed as constituency coordinators for the yatra.

Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma will oversee the Tiranga Yatra in Ambala, while Kurukshetra has been entrusted to Naveen Jindal, the sitting Lok Sabha MP from the area. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been assigned to Karnal, the lok sabha constituency the former Haryana Chief minister represents.

In Sonepat, the responsibility lies with Rajya Sabha member Kartikeya Sharma, while Ramchander Jangra, also a Rajya Sabha member has been given charge of Rohtak. Rajya Sabha member Kiran Choudhry has been named the coordinator for Hisar, a politically vibrant district in western Haryana.

The Sirsa leg of the yatra will be led by Rajya Sabha member Subhash Barala, while Dharambir Singh, the sitting MP from Bhiwani–Mahendragarh, will coordinate activities in his home constituency. In Gurugram, the yatra will be guided by Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, a key figure in South Haryana politics. Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar has been given charge of Faridabad, a crucial urban belt in southern Haryana.