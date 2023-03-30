Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sale of meat, liquor banned in Mansa Devi Complex from Apr 1

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Mar 30, 2023 02:36 PM IST

The Mansa Devi shrine board had long been demanding a ban on the presence of such shops in the vicinity, stating that it would hurt religious sentiments. There are around 15-20 meat shops and a couple of liquor shops located in the complex.

With Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) being declared a holy complex, the sale of liquor and meat has been banned in the area from April 1.

The directions were passed in a meeting chaired by Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta with senior officials of Panchkula on Wednesday.

The speaker directed the municipal corporation (MC) officials to carry out awareness campaigns regarding this. The shrine board had long been demanding a ban on the presence of such shops in the vicinity, stating that it would hurt religious sentiments. There are around 15-20 meat shops and a couple of liquor shops located in the complex.

Thursday, March 30, 2023
