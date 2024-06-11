Samadhan shivir to resolve citizen’s grievances: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Monday said that to resolve public grievances in a hassle-free manner, deputy commissioners have been tasked to listen to public complaints at “samadhan shivir”. Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Monday said that to resolve public grievances in a hassle-free manner, deputy commissioners have been tasked to listen to public complaints at “samadhan shivir”. (HT Photo)

Saini stressed that the officials have been asked to ensure that the honour of the complainant is also maintained, while their problem is being redressed.

The chief minister said this while speaking to the media after chairing his first meeting with the officials of the Karnal district administration.

Saini, who is also Karnal MLA, said, “Strict orders have been issued to ensure that the complaints are redressed timely. If they are unable to resolve the complaint, it should be forwarded at the headquarter level so that the complainant does not suffer. In case of any unresolved complaint, the DC will hold the concerned official accountable.”

The chief minister further said that he listens to nearly 1,500 complaints daily at his official residence in Chandigarh, giving full honour to the person.

First of its kind grievance redressal mechanism, “samadhan shivir” will be organised in each district and sub-divisional headquarter every working day from 9 am to 11am to resolve public grievances, especially concerning the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) or family IDs and property IDs.

Officials said that as part of the programme, deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, deputy commissioner of police, additional deputy commissioner, district municipal commissioner, sub divisional officers and deputy superintendent of police and other officers in the district will sit together daily in DCs and SDO (Civil) office and resolve grievances of public.

The initiative was started by the BJP government days after it lost five of the 10 seats, when family IDs, property IDs, pensions, etc., are being seen as the major resounding factors behind the debacle at grassroots level.

In Karnal, as many as 73 complaints were received at the shivir at the deputy commissioner’s office, of which 35 were resolved at the moment and the rest were under process, officials said.

Out of the total complaints, nearly 61 were related to Family ID, followed by six from the police department and others from the panchyati raj, revenue and other departments.

Complainants reached the office from various places with their grievances and kept them before the concerned departments, while a few also met DC Uttam Singh.

Ram Murti, 65, a resident of Vikas Nagar, said that she has been unable to get her old-age pension for the last two years, despite date of birth and income verification and after visiting the camp, she was asked to check again with them after 20 days.

Meanwhile, DC Singh said that efforts are being made to familiarise the people about the initiative that will help to resolve the complaints at the earliest.