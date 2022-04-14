Sand mining case: Channi says 'replied to ED queries, not asked to come again'
Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday confirmed he was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in the sand mining case. The Congress leader tweeted, "I was summoned by the ED yesterday regarding the mining case. I attended and replied to the queries put by them to the best of my knowledge. A Challan in this case has already been presented by ED in the Hon’ble court .The authorities have not asked me to come again."
Hindustan Times had learnt that Channi was quizzed for several hours at the ED office in Jalandhar. The former Punjab chief minister's nephew Bhupinder Singh alias Honey was arrested by the central agency on February 3, nearly three weeks before the assembly polls in the state. He is currently lodged in judicial custody and has applied for bail. A chargesheet has already been filed against him and others before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Jalandhar on March 31.
The ED on January 18 had carried out raids against Honey and others, seizing ₹7.9 crores cash from his premises and another ₹2 crore cash from a person called Sandeep Kumar who was linked to him.
The agency also said it recorded statements of Honey, his father, Kudratdeep Singh and Sandeep Kumar. The agency claimed the seized ₹10 crore belonged to Bhupinder Singh Honey.
"Further, Bhupinder Singh accepted that he received the seized cash in lieu of facilitation in sand mining operations and transfer/postings of officials," the ED had claimed in a statement.
When questioned about his nephew's arrest, Channi who was the CM at that time, said he had no objections with the law doing its own work. “I've already said law should do its work. I have no objections with this," ANI had quoted him as saying.
-
Karnataka temple festival begins with recital of Quran as usual
Bengaluru: The Rathotsava or chariot festival began at Karnataka's Chennakeshava Temple with the traditional recital of the Quran even as Hindu groups sought the discontinuation of the ritual which they believe is against their religion. Twelfth-century Hoysala king Vishnuvardhana consecrated the temple to mark his victories in 1116 against the Cholas. He called it Vijaya Narayana, which remains a landmark in Karnataka and attracts millions of tourists and devotees from India and abroad.
-
Contractor suicide: No action until investigation is over, says Karnataka CM
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday ruled out any action against Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarappa, against whom police have booked a case for abetting the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil, until preliminary inquiry is completed. He said Santosh Patil's suicide case will be thoroughly investigated and the truth will come out, and only based on the preliminary inquiry the government will decide on taking action against Eshwarappa.
-
KSRTC to restart all 800 premium buses from Bengaluru to neighbouring states
At long last, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation began operating all its 800 premium buses from the capital Bengaluru to neighbouring states for the first time in three years. KSRTC will operate 200 more buses between April 14 and 17 from Bengaluru to other cities. KSRTC said that for the first time in three years, the entire premium fleet will be available with the Bengaluru Central division will be in operation.
-
Karnataka Contractors' Association ultimatum, ‘if within 15 days…’
Karnataka Contractors' Association president D Kempanna has issued an ultimatum to the state government in the wake of contractor Santosh Patil's death and said that they will announce the names of the corrupt MLAs and Ministers if the contractors are not called to discuss the matter to reduce corruption within 15 days.
-
