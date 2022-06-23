Sangrur bypoll: Voting starts on a dull note, 4% polling recorded till 10am
Only 4% of the electorate exercised their franchise in the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypolls in the first two hours of polling on Thursday.
Polling began at 8 am amid tight security, and will continue till 6 pm, officials said, adding that the votes will be counted on June 26. There are 15,69,240 eligible voters – 8,30,056 men, 7,39,140 women and 44 transgenders – in the Sangrur parliamentary constituency. A total of 16 candidates, including three women, are in the fray.
The state election commission has set up nine pink booths, one for each at a constituency, to encourage participation of women voters. The polling staff at these booths entirely comprises of women.
In Barnala district, around 3.7% people cast their vote in Bahadur assembly, 4.43% in Barnala, and 5% in Mehal Kalan.
Among the first voters were AAP candidate Gurmail Singh, his wife and mother, who cast their votes at Gharachon village, while BJP candidate Kewal Singh Dhillon and his family exercised their franchise at Barnala. Punjab finance minister Harpal Cheema and Lehra MLA Barinder Kumar Goyal also cast their votes early in the morning.
Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (sanyukt ) leaders Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Parminder Singh Dhindsa voted at their native village, Ubhawal. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Winnerjit Singh Goldy, who hadunsuccessfully contested state assembly elections from Sangrur, cast his vote at Sangrur.
The bypolls are the first test of popularity for AAP after its impressive performance in the assembly elections. The bypolls come at a time when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing heat over the law and order issue and the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
Candidates fielded by the Congress, the BJP and the SAD are hoping to cause an election upset while the AAP is looking to repeat its feat of the 2022 assembly polls, in which it won all nine assembly segments under the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann campaigned extensively and also took out a roadshow with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urging voters to elect party candidate Gurmail Singh, the party’s Sangrur district in-charge.
Mann expressed confidence that “the revolutionary people of Sangrur will once again vote for a common man and the AAP’s Gurmail Singh will win the bypoll with a thumping majority”.
The Congress, the BJP and the SAD had hit out at the AAP dispensation during the campaigning over the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state and also raised the killing of Punjabi singer Moosewala.
Apart from law and order, the opposition parties have slammed the AAP government over “unfulfilled promises”.
The main opposition Congress has fielded former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy in the bypoll while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made former Barnala MLA Kewal Dhillon its candidate, who joined the saffron party on June 4.
Kamaldeep Kaur, the sister of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh’s assassination case, has been fielded by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann is also in the fray. The Sangrur Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Bhagwant Mann resigned as MP after winning Dhuri seat in the February 20 assembly polls.The CM had won the Sangrur seat in 2014 and 2019 parliamentary elections.
Of the remaining 12 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, the Congress has eight seats, while BJP and SAD have two seats each.
(With PTI inputs)
-
Vitiligo: Oral, laser, surgical treatment for leukoderma or white leprosy
While the spread of white spots can be slow in some cases, it can be rapid in other cases and white patches can be found on the face, wrists, hands and other parts of the body. Health experts have debunked myths including that vitiligo is caused by eating the incorrect foods at the wrong times, such as drinking milk right after eating fish or that persons with vitiligo are mentally impaired or vitiligo is contagious and incurable.
-
'Scored a 100 for India, was Man of the Match. Still didn't play next 14 games'
Having made his debut in 2008, the former India batter would go on to play 12 ODIs and three T20Is scattered across seven years and eight different series. He scored his maiden century for India in December of 2011 but had to wait for another seven months to get his next opportunity.
-
'If you want to focus on money, well.. many people can earn it'
The Indian Premier League rights were sold for a humongous sum of ₹48,390 crore earlier this month for a five-year period, starting from 2023. Disney Star had retained their Indian sub-continent TV rights by paying ₹23,575 crore ( ₹57.5 crore/game). The digital rights, meanwhile, were acquired for ₹20,500 crore by Viacom18, which also won the non-exclusive Package C by paying ₹2,991 crore more.
-
Mystic, a picturesque coastal town in US, is summer’s top dining destination
Mystic town, a 2 1/2 hour drive northeast from New York, is dotted with well-preserved 19th century buildings. It sits within the township of Stonington, named by Airbnb as one of the year’s top-trending US vacation destinations.
-
Guwahati's Kamakhya temple hosts four-day Ambubachi Mela despite floods in Assam
The annual Ambubachi Mela at Assam's famed Kamakhya Temple began on Wednesday with devotees allowed to participate after a gap of two years.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics