 Sangrur hooch tragedy: CM Mann, Cheema have lost moral authority to remain in office, says Jakhar
Sangrur hooch tragedy: CM Mann, Cheema have lost moral authority to remain in office, says Jakhar

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 25, 2024 06:12 AM IST

Chandigarh : Sharpening his attack on the Punjab government in the aftermath of Sangrur hooch tragedy, which has claimed 20 lives so far, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Sunday said chief minister Bhagwant Mann and excise and taxation Harpal Cheema have lost the moral authority to remain in office.

“The AAP is patronising liquor mafia in the state,” said Jakhar while meeting the affected families at Gujran village in Sangrur.

Mann is more concerned about the fate of AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, already in the dock for his role in the Delhi excise policy case, Jakhar said, while pointing out that it took the CM took four days to visit the affected families.

Jakhar said he would urge the election commission to grant a special permission for allowing the state government to immediately disburse compensation to the victims of this man-made tragedy. “I won’t let the CM and his government run away from providing due monetary relief to all of them on the pretext of code of conduct,” Jakhar said.

Slamming state minister Aman Arora’s remarks wherein he blamed victims for the tragedy, Jakhar said his comments reek of arrogance and insensitivity. “His remarks actually reflect the mindset of the AAP regime for which innocent people are only voters and their lives don’t matter to them,” the state BJP chief said.

