Sangrur MP asks Presidential candidates for their stance on Sikh prisoners

Newly elected Sangrur MP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann has stated that his support to Presidential candidates would depend on their stance on the issue of Sikh prisoners, enforcement of riparian law, misuse of UAPA, AFSPA and sedition law on minorities.

The SAD (Amritsar) chief said he has written to both the candidates – Yashwant Sinha and Draupadi Murmu – and asked them to clear their stand on these issues.

He said that under Article 72 of the Constitution of India, the President has the power to grant pardons, and to suspend, remit or commute sentences of any convicted person. “Our party wishes to ask whether you will use your power for the case of imprisoned Sikhs, who fought against a state that committed the genocide of Sikhs in 1984,” Mann asked.

“We would also like to know your opinion on the freedom of speech and expression and the international obsolescence of laws regarding sedition,” he said.

Raising the issue of SGPC election, Mann said Sikhs are not being allowed to perform their democratic right to elect their representatives to administrate the gurdwaras of the Sikh faith.

“Denying minorities a democratic voice in their own religious institutions and using installed puppets to enforce a version of Hindutava needs to be asked of your prospective council of ministers, especially the union home minister, who is in charge of holding these elections,” added Mann.

He also asked them to clear their stand on enforcement of riparian laws and draconian powers granted to armed forces under Armed Forces Special Powers (AFSPA) Act and misuse of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

