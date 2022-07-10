Sangrur MP asks Presidential candidates for their stance on Sikh prisoners
Newly elected Sangrur MP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann has stated that his support to Presidential candidates would depend on their stance on the issue of Sikh prisoners, enforcement of riparian law, misuse of UAPA, AFSPA and sedition law on minorities.
The SAD (Amritsar) chief said he has written to both the candidates – Yashwant Sinha and Draupadi Murmu – and asked them to clear their stand on these issues.
He said that under Article 72 of the Constitution of India, the President has the power to grant pardons, and to suspend, remit or commute sentences of any convicted person. “Our party wishes to ask whether you will use your power for the case of imprisoned Sikhs, who fought against a state that committed the genocide of Sikhs in 1984,” Mann asked.
“We would also like to know your opinion on the freedom of speech and expression and the international obsolescence of laws regarding sedition,” he said.
Raising the issue of SGPC election, Mann said Sikhs are not being allowed to perform their democratic right to elect their representatives to administrate the gurdwaras of the Sikh faith.
“Denying minorities a democratic voice in their own religious institutions and using installed puppets to enforce a version of Hindutava needs to be asked of your prospective council of ministers, especially the union home minister, who is in charge of holding these elections,” added Mann.
He also asked them to clear their stand on enforcement of riparian laws and draconian powers granted to armed forces under Armed Forces Special Powers (AFSPA) Act and misuse of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Wildbuzz | Siachen’s Pista & Pisti
The Army's trained sniffer dogs, Dot & Misha, gained nationwide fame when they helped locate Lance Naik Hanumanthappa, the lone survivor (who died later) of the deadly Siachen avalanche of February 2016. However, troops situated in the world's highest battlefield are also assisted by adopted high-altitude country dogs. Here is the remarkable story of two country dogs, who braved Pakistani firing to reach troops of the 27 Rajput in a Siachen post.
Jalandhar | 805gm heroin, ₹83,400 drug money seized from Kingra Chowala village
The Jalandhar rural police arrested six persons after the recovery of 805gm heroin and Rs 83,400 drug money from Kingra Chowala village in an early morning raid on Saturday. As many as 300 police personnel were part of the operation. Teams headed by DSP and SP-level officers blocked the entry and exit points of the village, carried out searches and checked all vehicles moving in and out of village.
It's raining cats and dogs. Except that there are parties that could take exception to it. Either the cats could mind it or the dogs. The mood swings of the monsoon but bring us to the matter of brollies. Hollywood and Bollywood have scripted their own odes to immortalise the ubiquitous umbrella. There were boundaries nobody crossed. “Who would want to flick such a boring brown umbrella!” Tweeple, too, can be akin to umbrellas.
Guest column | Agnipath: Let’s not cut off our nose to spite our face
The Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment to the armed forces may well be a case of cutting off one's nose to spite one's face, as a renowned veteran lieutenant general eloquently put it. Our jawans cannot be used and discarded like commodities. How is our army to be operationally ready to fight a multi-pronged war when it is going to be fed with ' floaters!'
Illegal constructions: Chandigarh admn issues notices to 3 revenue officials, one faces termination
The UT administration has issued termination and show-cause notices to three revenue officials for failing to check illegal construction at Kishangarh village, located in the vicinity of Sukhna Lake. A termination notice was issued to patwari Rameshwar, and show-cause notices to tehsildar (Periphery) Mandeep Dhillon and kanungo Makhan to explain reasons for failing to perform their duties. The decision came following a field visit by estate officer and deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh.
