Sangrur: One dead, six injured in roof collapse incident

An 18-year-old labourer was killed while five others sustained serious injuries when the lanter of an under-construction commercial building collapsed at Salemgarh village in Lehra tehsil of Sangrur district on Friday. The injured were rushed to the local government hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Of the injured, three are in critical condition. The incident took place at around 3pm.

The victims were rescued by locals after villagers made an announcement in the local Gurudwara to seek help in rescue operation.

The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh (18), resident of Dhindsa village while the injured identified as Inderjit Singh (26), resident of Harigarh village, Jagroop Singh (55) and Gurmeet Singh (46), resident of Khandebaad village, Gurpreet Singh (25) Ubbey village and Jagtar Singh (30), resident of Dhindsa village.

Dr Balwinder Bhatti, senior medical officer (SMO) at Moonak civil hospital, said, “Six persons were received at the hospital after being rescued from the debris. One of them had already died before reaching the hospital while 3 were critical.”

Kamaldeep Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Moonak police station, said, “We are yet to receive any information about the incident.”