Sangrur village sarpanch under fire for ‘illegal mining’

A major controversy has erupted in Sangrur’s Batriana village, where residents have accused the sarpanch and her husband of engaging in illegal mining under the guise of constructing a sewage treatment plant. Deep pit created by alleged illegal mining by Batriana village sarpanch in Sangrur. (HT Photo)

The villagers allege that the sarpanch, Baljit Kaur, and her husband, Bindra Singh, have dug up deep pits and sold the excavated soil without obtaining any departmental permissions.

A villager Jasveer Kaur said the deep pits posed serious risk to children and animals, especially in the dark. Another key concern was that if a sewage treatment plant was built in these deep pits, the dirty water will contaminate the village’s groundwater.

Lakhveer Singh, another villager, explained that the village’s main water supply system was located just 100 metres from these pits, and any contamination of groundwater will result in the entire village consuming polluted water.

Villagers alleged that they had repeatedly complained to the block development officer (BDO) and the mining department, but only an investigation had been initiated, with no concrete action.

In response to the allegations, Bindra Singh, the sarpanch’s husband, stated that the work was initiated for the welfare of the village and to manage wastewater after a resolution by the panchayat.

While claiming the pits’ depth was only 5-7 feet, he admitted that no departmental permission had been obtained, while adding that it was the mining department’s responsibility to handle such matters.

BDO Lenin Garg said the matter was in the department’s notice and an investigation had been launched. He stated that due to the excessive depth of the pits, around 10 feet, the case had been handed over to the mining department. He said ideally the depth should be 6 to 8 feet, as allowed by the Punjab Pollution Control Board.

Garg assured that if the sarpanch and the panchayat were found guilty in the investigation, strict action will be taken against them.

MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj, who visited the site, said the pits were quite deep and it appeared to be a case of illegal mining. She said the BDO and the mining department had been instructed to conduct a thorough probe and bring the guilty to book.