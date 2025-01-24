Sangrur’s Banasar Bagh a picture of neglect  

Banasar Bagh, a historically significant landmark in Sangrur, stands as a testament to the region’s rich heritage. Despite its cultural and historical importance, the site has been overshadowed by neglect, calling for attention from both authorities and the public. Despite its historical significance and the beautiful artwork adorning its walls, the Baradari lacks proper maintenance. (HT Photo)

The Baradari: A jewel in decline

One of the most iconic structures within Banasar Bagh is the Baradari, constructed by Raja Sangat Singh during his reign over the Sikh state of Jind (1822–1834). This architectural marvel, featuring 12 doors and intricate marble craftsmanship, is in dire need of maintenance.

Years of neglect have left the Baradari vulnerable, with peeling artwork and a lack of essential upkeep. The need for cleaning staff and night-time security is evident, as locals report instances of vandalism and misuse. According to a local, youths often climb the walls after the site closes at 5pm, with some engaging in drug use.

Jind State Memorial Museum: A closed chapter

Adding to Banasar Bagh’s historical value is the Jind State Memorial Museum. It houses a remarkable collection of artifacts, including arms and armoury used by the royal family of Jind. However, the museum has remained closed for over two years due to prolonged renovations. Despite promises from officials, the reopening date remains uncertain, leaving a vital piece of history inaccessible to the public.

Safety concerns loom large

The absence of adequate security has raised safety concerns among visitors. OM Parkash, an elderly resident, laments the frequent disturbances caused by hooligans in the park. “There should be proper security checks so we can feel safe walking here. Instead of addressing troublemakers, the police make us run,” he said.

Police constable Veerapal Kaur assured that regular police patrols are conducted to ensure public safety and protect the site. However, residents feel more stringent measures are necessary to prevent illegal activities and clashes.

Deputy commissioner Sandeep Rishi acknowledged the challenges and outlined steps for improvement. “Renovation work at the museum has been underway for the past two years. I have directed the tourism and development department to expedite the process and reopen it as soon as possible. Proper staff will be assigned to maintain the Baradari’s heritage,” he said.

Rishi also emphasised the need for enhanced security. “The police department will maintain regular checks around Banasar Bagh to prevent drug use and illegal activities. We will ensure that the park remains safe and free from criminal elements,” he added.