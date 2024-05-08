Sanjay Tandon assures lawyers of expediting work on new High Court complex

BJP candidate from Chandigarh, Sanjay Tandon on Tuesday interacted with members of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association. BJP candidate from Chandigarh Sanjay Tandon interacting with members of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Interacting with legal luminaries at a function organised by Ruchi Sekhri, additional standing council, UT; Tandon assured to expedite the process related to the holistic development plan of the HC complex in Sarangpur.

In his address, Tandon underlined his deep connection with the legal fraternity, citing his familial ties and long-standing association with Bar association members.

Speaking about the additional land requirement for HC, Tandon said, “With each passing year, the number of lawyers at HC has been increasing. Along with litigation cases, various courts are also increasing, leading to a pent-up demand for additional space. If entrusted with the opportunity, I will advocate for your issues with the Centre and resolve the pending matters with utmost concern.”

Outlining his vision, Tandon also assured to improve transportation connectivity between different courts by introducing a “Metro train within the city”.

Recognising the challenges faced by young lawyers at HC, Tandon assured them of his unwavering support and commitment to their welfare. He promised to work towards the establishment of dedicated Bar rooms at HC, providing a conducive environment for young lawyers to network, collaborate and hone their legal skills.

Tandon also interacted with women advocates and underscored their indispensable contributions in shaping the legal landscape.

He highlighted the need for fostering a supportive environment that nurtured talent and promoted gender diversity in the legal profession. He also met HC workers and employees.