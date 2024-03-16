 Saragarhi War Museum inaugurated in Ferozepur - Hindustan Times
Saragarhi War Museum inaugurated in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 16, 2024 08:32 AM IST

The museum showcases the bravery of the 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment who fought against 10,000 Afghans on September 12, 1897, at Samana Ridge in Afghanistan

Ferozepur: Country’s first museum dedicated to commemorate the sacrifice and bravery of the 21 Sikh soldiers in the historic battle of Saragarhi was inaugurated by Ferozepur (Urban) MLA Ranbir Singh Bhullar here on Friday.

Ferozepur DC Rajesh Dhiman was also present at the occasion. (HT photoR)
Ferozepur DC Rajesh Dhiman was also present at the occasion. (HT photoR)

The museum showcases the bravery of the 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment who fought against 10,000 Afghans on September 12, 1897, at Samana Ridge in Afghanistan. Constructed at a cost of 2 crore, the museum comprises seven galleries depicting various aspects of the battle including a model of Saragarhi post, a 3D theatre, signalling (heliography) techniques and replicas of weapons. Additionally, the last man gallery honours the last martyr, sepoy Gurmukh Singh. Ferozepur DC Rajesh Dhiman was also present at the occasion.

Dhiman said, “Besides the Saragarhi War Museum, the ‘National Martyrs’ Memorial’ at Hussainiwala will also be renovated.”

Saturday, March 16, 2024
