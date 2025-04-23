Sarangpur medical college: PGIMER body to take call on May 20

The project to build a medical college on 50.76 acre in Sarangpur will be tabled during a meeting of the Postgraduate Institute Medical Education and Research’s (PGIMER) Institute Body on May 20. The PGIMER had received the Sarangpur land for the proposed medical college on leasehold basis from the UT administration after Covid (HT Photo)

Headed by the Union minister of health and family welfare, the 20-member Institute Body, which is the top decision-making authority of the tertiary care hospital, will be holding its meeting after two years. The agendas, to be tabled for the final nod, were approved by the governing body in a meeting in New Delhi on February 26. The approved papers included developmental projects, promotions and recruitments, etc.

The governing body had advised the institute to send a detailed project report to the department of expenditure, ministry of finance, for approval. Once the Institute Body approves the agenda, it will be sent to the ministry of finance.

The PGIMER had received the Sarangpur land for the proposed medical college on leasehold basis from the UT administration after Covid. As per the rule 8 of Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, the construction of a building has to be completed within three years from the date of possession, so the governing body has directed the PGIMER to seek extension from the UT administration.

For the under-construction 100-bed teaching and satellite centre in Ferozepur and 300-bed facility in Una, the institute had proposed creation of faculty and non-faculty posts, without defining numbers. The other agendas include the creation of 73 posts of senior residents and an increase in seats for the various courses in different departments of the PGIMER.

The Institute Body, which was reconstituted recently as the term of previous one ended, has the director as the secretary member.