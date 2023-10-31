Sarangpur satellite centre: PGI expedites recruitment for Advanced Trauma Centre

PGIMER, Chandigarh, has accelerated the manpower recruitment process for the upcoming Advanced Trauma Centre at its Sarangpur campus. The satellite centre is coming up on 50.76 acres in Sarangpur, Chandigarh. After the staff requirements are defined, the proposal will be forwarded to the finance department to assess the financial implications. (HT File)

During its governing body and institute body meetings held under chairmanship of Union minister of health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on September 7, PGIMER had received approval for an MBBS course and construction of a 150-bed critical care block, including trauma centre and an OPD, at the satellite centre.

The institute has been asked to prepare detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed college campus. In April, 2023 the standing finance committee gave the principal approval to start the MBBS course. The college is expected to start by 2025 after inspection by Medical Council.

For staffing, the proposed positions include 36 phlebotomists, one nursing superintendent, 100 operation theatre technicians, three blood donation camp coordinators, 50 lower division clerks, five sanitation supervisors and 24 attendants for washing.

Additionally, one chief technical officer, eight morgue attendants, four mortuary technicians, three trauma ICU staff, two house surgeons, three burn dressers, one photographer, one junior toxicologist, three prosthetic technicians and 18 store keepers have also been proposed to be hired.

However, the convener of the manpower committee sought clarification regarding the necessity of these positions from different departments. Also, clarity was sought on whether the staff for engineering wing are to be hired on regular or outsource basis.

The engineering division had recommended the creation of 24 distinct positions, encompassing roles such as assistant engineer (civil), assistant engineer (electrical), assistant engineer (biomedical), as well as positions for masons, carpenters, plumbers, and additional support staff.

Once the staff requirements are clearly defined, the proposal will be forwarded to the finance department to assess the financial implications.

Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, the deputy director of administration at PGIMER, said, “Our primary goal is to construct the boundary wall at the Sarangpur campus as expeditiously as possible. It’s premature to estimate when the trauma centre and other amenities will become operational.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Robert Abraham Robert Abraham is a staff correspondent with the Hindustan Times in Chandigarh. He keeps readers updated on the latest developments in the world of health. ...view detail