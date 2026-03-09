Sarangpur set to become Chandigarh’s new stage for mega events

After a string of major events moved out of the city due to venue constraints and traffic concerns, the Chandigarh administration has acknowledged the need for a dedicated space to host mega events and begun preparing an open ground in Sarangpur to accommodate gatherings of more than 5,000 people. Back-to-back performances by Punjabi singers Karan Aujla on December 7 and Diljit Dosanjh on December 14 drew massive crowds to the Sector-34 ground, leading to long traffic snarls in the surrounding sectors. (HT File)

In recent months, several concerts and public events moved to neighbouring Panchkula and Mohali as suitable venues within Chandigarh remained limited and permissions for existing grounds were increasingly restricted due to widespread chaos in the past.

Although there is already a proposal to develop a 25-acre concert-cum-exhibition centre at the site, officials say the project will take around six months to complete. As an interim measure, the UT administration has decided to prepare an open ground under the tourism department so that large events can begin within two months. The ground would be developed on the lines of the exhibition ground in Sector 34 so that it can host concerts, exhibitions and other large public gatherings.

According to officials, Sarangpur was considered suitable because of its vast open spaces and its location on the outskirts of the city. Unlike venues in central sectors, large gatherings here are less likely to create traffic congestion or parking problems.

UT tourism secretary Syed Abid Rasheed Shah said the new venue would enable Chandigarh to host major commercial and cultural events while also generating additional revenue for the administration. It would also help promote an exhibition and event culture in the city on a much larger scale.

Officials added that the move would also help Chandigarh reclaim large concerts and exhibitions that have recently shifted to neighbouring cities.

To review preparations, the tourism secretary visited the Sarangpur site on Saturday. Senior officials from the tourism department, engineering department and the Chief Architect’s Office accompanied him during the inspection.

During the visit, the secretary directed engineering officials to expedite development work so the ground can be made suitable for large public gatherings at the earliest. The site currently has several trees and dense bushes, and work has already begun to clear vegetation and level the land.

Memories of Sector-34 chaos still fresh

The administration’s move comes in the backdrop of complaints from residents and traders over severe traffic congestion, noise pollution and business disruptions during large concerts held at the Sector 34 exhibition ground in December 2024.

Back-to-back performances by Punjabi singers Karan Aujla on December 7 and Diljit Dosanjh on December 14 drew massive crowds to the venue, leading to long traffic snarls in the surrounding sectors.

Ahead of the Diljit Dosanjh concert, a resident of Sector 23 had also approached the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking a ban on the event unless adequate measures were put in place to address noise concerns.

While allowing the concert, the high court directed authorities to ensure compliance with noise regulations and warned that action should be taken if sound levels exceeded the permissible limit of 75 decibels under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules.

Following the complaints and logistical challenges, the administration stopped granting permission for large gatherings at the Sector 34 exhibition ground.

Subsequently, Punjabi singer AP Dhillon’s concert scheduled for December 21, 2024, was shifted from Sector 34 to the rally ground in Sector 25 to reduce pressure on the busy sector.

However, event organisers have shown little interest in using the Sector 25 venue.

Similar issues also affected a November 2023 concert by singer Arijit Singh, which was initially denied permission by police over inadequate parking arrangements at the Sector 34 venue, but was later allowed.

Officials said the repeated logistical challenges during such large-scale events prompted the administration to look for alternative venues capable of accommodating bigger crowds without disrupting city traffic.