Friday, Jul 18, 2025
Sarpanch shot dead with his own revolver in Haryana’s Jind

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 04:33 pm IST

11th murder in Jind district since June 20 when a 27-year-old liquor contractor was shot dead by rival gang members.

The sarpanch of Jind’s Chabri village, Rohtash, was shot dead by unidentified assailants late on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

The sarpanch of Jind’s Chabri village, Rohtash, was shot dead by unidentified assailants late on Thursday night. (Representational photo)
The assailants intercepted Rohtash near Radhana village when he was returning home from Jind around 12.30am. “They tried to snatch some valuable items from him. During the scuffle, the attackers got hold of his licensed revolver and shot him in the head. They threw the revolver near his body and fled,” said Jind police spokesman Anil Kumar.

The villagers said that the sarpanch had no enmity with anyone. Rohtash’s family belonged to Shamdi village in Sonepat district and shifted to Chabri village, 11km from Jind district headquarters, 30 years ago.

The police said that the body was sent to Jind civil hospital for post-mortem and the police were recording the statement of his family members. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

This is the 11th murder in Jind since June 20, when a 27-year-old liquor contractor was shot dead by rival gang members.

