Sarpanch shot dead with his own revolver in Jind

The sarpanch of Jind’s Chabri village, Rohtash Kumar, was shot dead by unidentified assailants late on Thursday night, police said on Friday. Police outside the Jind civil hospital where Rohtash Kumar’s (inset) autopsy was conducted on Friday. (HT File)

The assailants intercepted 46-year-old Rohtash near Radhana village when he was returning home from Jind around 12.30am. “They tried to snatch some valuable items from him. During the scuffle, the attackers got hold of his licensed revolver and shot him in the head. They threw the revolver near his body and fled,” said Jind police spokesperson Anil Kumar.

The villagers said that the sarpanch had no enmity with anyone. Rohtash’s family belonged to Shamdi village in Sonepat district and shifted to Chabri village, 11km from Jind district headquarters, 30 years ago.

The police said that the body was sent to Jind civil hospital for post-mortem. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

This is the 11th murder in Jind since June 20, when a 27-year-old liquor contractor was shot dead by rival gang members.

Jind DSP Sanjay Kumar said that the control room received a phone call from Rohtash on Thursday night and he told them that some miscreants were thrashing him and they snatched his revolver.

“When the police team reached there, he was found dead. We have registered a case of murder against unknown assailants on a complaint filed by the sarpanch’s son and we are probing the case from all angles. We can’t rule out personal enmity and a monetary dispute in this murder case,” the DSP added.

The police officials said that they have rounded-up four men in this murder case and questioning is on. The police have officially not marked any arrest in the case.

A senior police official, wishing anonymity said that they have cracked seven murder cases that took place in the recent month and the assailants in four cases are still at large and will be arrested soon.

Crime graph on rise in Haryana: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said the crime graph in the state was on an increase ever since BJP came to power.

Reacting to the murder of a sarpanch in Jind Hooda said that the sarpanch’s murder reflects failure of Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government and this government has become a mute spectator.

“In the last 45 days, 16 murders were reported in Jind. Law and order situation has completely collapsed in Haryana and the government is directly responsible for not tackling the situation,” Hooda added.

In a statement, Hooda said the law and order situation is such nowadays that every person in the state is feeling insecure.

“It seems that the mafia, and not the government, is running the state. Haryana, which was known for prosperity during the Congress tenure, is now known for hooliganism and bullets,” Hooda alleged.

The former CM maintained that as per the Social Progress Index (SPI) report submitted to the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, Haryana has been described as the most unsafe state.

He said there is so much fear of gangsters demanding ransom, that this time many liquor contractors did not even bid for vends. The government initially could not find contractors for 300 vends because the miscreants had openly threatened contractors,” he said.